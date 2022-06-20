Expansion drive sees 'luxury travel boutique' open in Moray town

Murray Travel has unveiled its new premises on Forres’ High Street, having recently been named luxury travel agency of the year at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards.

The latest move follows last year’s takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, which came with a commitment to maintaining a presence in both Forres and Elgin. The firm’s Elgin branch opened earlier this year.

Director Scott Murray, who grew up in Forres and lives nearby in Nairn, said: “Opening our new boutique in Forres is the realisation of a year’s worth of hard work and determination to provide the people of Forres with high quality travel services.

“When we took on Alba Travel and Beaver Travel last year, we promised to remain engaged with the local community in Forres - and now that we have found the perfect premises, we’re delighted to be back in action.”

Murray Travel was established in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Scott and Sarah Murray. The firm operates travel boutiques in Inverness, Elgin and Forres. The Murrays also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency based in Sawbridgeworth, and Scott is a director in hospitality group Cru Holdings.

He added: “It’s important to us that our customers feel at ease when making travel arrangements, so we are pleased that they will see many familiar faces when visiting our new boutique.

“Our travel advisors are passionate about finding holidaymakers the trip of a lifetime, and can’t wait to start working with people in the area again.”