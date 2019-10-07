Expanding Tunnock's sinks teeth into Bellshill warehouse

Tunnock’s, the iconic Scottish confectionery firm, is taking thousands of square feet of industrial space as part of expansion plans.

The Uddingston-based firm, which is famous for its teacakes and caramel wafers, has secured 10,000 square feet of space at nearby Bellshill Industrial Estate on a new five-year lease.

The firm has secured this 10,000 sq ft unit at Bellshill Industrial Estate. Picture: Contributed

The newly refurbished property is said be situated in a “prime location” and features office accommodation to the front and a warehouse at the rear.

Pete Harding of property firm Avison Young said: “There was significant interest in this high-quality unit which benefits from great access to the motorway network and a secure, dedicated yard area. So to successfully reach an agreement on the site for such an iconic Scottish brand is an outstanding result for our client.

“It represents an ideal outcome for both parties because our client will benefit from a high-profile tenant taking a long-term lease on market terms, while the quality premises will accommodate Tunnock’s plans for substantial business growth.”

Avison Young acted for the landlord, Carrylift UK.

Shepherd surveyor Adam Honeyman said: “We are delighted to secure this detached industrial unit of steel construction for Tunnock’s, which confirms confidence in the industrial market for properties in the right locations.”

