Executive chef re-joins Fairmont St Andrews after stint at Gleneagles Hotel

Chef Ian Syme re-joins the team from a three-year stint as executive sous chef at Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

Hailing from Anstruther, Syme previously spent almost three years at Fairmont St Andrews as executive sous chef, as well as a stint as head chef at the Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews around its rebrand in 2016.

He said: “It is a fantastic time to be coming back to Fairmont St Andrews, ahead of what may be our busiest summer on record.

“I am so looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, and meeting some new ones, as we further develop our staff team and our fantastic food offering.

“Being back in St Andrews means I am that bit closer to our excellent local suppliers, too, such as our lobster fisherman who work in St Andrews Bay, which is right on our doorstep.”

John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews, added: “It is a very warm welcome back to chef Syme as he joins the team here at Fairmont St Andrews.

“We are so looking forward to his fresh take on development, training and enhancing our offering as we look ahead to what we hope will be a busy and successful season.”

