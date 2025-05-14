Exactus Energy marks 10-year anniversary with launch of Structural Engineering Division

Leading solar engineering firm Exactus Energy expands into civil and structural engineering services, introducing Exactus Engineering as it celebrates a decade in business.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exactus Energy, a prominent solar engineering and site survey company to provide services in Scotland and England, has announced the launch of Exactus Engineering to commemorate its ten-year anniversary.

This new venture diversifies its services into comprehensive civil and structural engineering, broadening the company's offering beyond its established expertise in solar project engineering and surveying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2015 by Matthew Jaglowitz and Eddie Obeliunas, Exactus Energy initially utilized innovative drone technology to provide accurate, safe, and efficient solar engineering solutions. Over the past decade, the company has grown from humble beginnings into an industry leader employing a skilled team of engineers, technicians, and customer service specialists. Today, Exactus Energy supports projects across all 50 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces, having completed more than 100,000 solar projects.

Engineers review structural blueprints beside solar panels as a drone surveys the site—visualising Exactus Energy’s 10‑year milestone and its new leap into civil and structural engineering.

"When we started Exactus Energy ten years ago, we saw an opportunity to revolutionize solar engineering through technology and efficiency," said Matthew Jaglowitz, Co-Founder. "Today, with over 100,000 solar projects under our belt, we're proud to expand our mission with Exactus Engineering."

Building upon their recent establishment of Exactus Surveying Inc. in early 2024—a venture swiftly becoming trusted across Ontario for property surveys—the founders of Exactus see structural engineering as an area of strong strategic potential. The new division, Exactus Engineering, aims to deliver the same high standards of precision, efficiency, and responsiveness for which Exactus Energy has become known in solar project engineering.

Eddie Obeliunas, Co-Founder, commented on this strategic expansion: "Exactus Engineering represents a natural evolution of our expertise. We've built our reputation on providing fast, seamless, and nationwide engineering solutions for solar projects. Now, we're applying that same approach to a broader range of civil and structural engineering challenges."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exactus Engineering’s services will encompass a broad suite of structural and civil engineering solutions, targeting residential and commercial structures, infrastructural development, and construction consultation. The company pledges to maintain its renowned competitive pricing and rapid project turnarounds, with licensed engineering professionals accessible across the North American market.

Despite the expansion into broader engineering practices, Jaglowitz affirmed that Exactus Energy remains deeply committed to their foundational mission: "While we're expanding our scope with Exactus Engineering, our core values remain unchanged. We're still focused on leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver precise, efficient solutions that exceed client expectations."

About Exactus Energy