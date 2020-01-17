Ex-Tennent’s chief joins exec search firm MM ahead of expansion

Executive recruitment business MM Search has appointed a former Tennent’s managing director as its chairman as it gears up for expansion.

Mike Lees has joined the firm’s board of directors as non-executive chairman, bringing with him “decades of business development, mentoring and strategic expertise”.

The firm is led by Ken Morrice and Derek MacFeate, supported by a team of experienced headhunters. Operating across the UK and internationally, MM Search has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The business also works closely with Scotland rugby hero, turned talent and coaching expert, Tony Stanger from Stanger Pro.

MacFeate, joint managing partner of MM Search, said: “We are honoured to have secured a business great like Mike Lees as our non-exec chairman.

“Mike’s knowledge and business nous is second to none. As both former MD of Tennent’s and latterly as an entrepreneur and advisor to businesses with growth potential, we know that Mike will be part of our ambitious development plans for 2020.”

The firm has also boosted its team with the appointment of business delivery manager Kirsteen Reilly and marketing insights manager Jen Gillan.

With a background in intellectual property and project management, Reilly joins the firm from Trtl. Gillan strengthens the marketing side of the business, MM added, bringing experience from her time with Primesight and JC Decaux.

Morrice, founding managing partner of MM Search, said: “Expanding our team after a successful first year is good news for us and our clients who will benefit from our new appointments’ wealth of experience that will ensure that we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to securing the right talent for our clients.”

The firm specialises in senior and board level recruitment for major companies.

