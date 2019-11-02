Ex-Hearts player Conrad Balatoni takes to financial field

Former Hearts footballer Conrad Balatoni is kicking off a new career in the financial field.

The 28-year-old has set up his own practice, Conrad Balatoni Wealth Management, which is a representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management.

The defender is currently in his second season with League Two part-timers Edinburgh City and has no immediate plans to hang up his boots.

He will have a UK-wide remit in his new career as a financial adviser, with the ability to offer advice on areas such as pension planning, protection planning, regular savings and inheritance tax.

Success

Balatoni said: “Anyone who has played with me or managed me knows I’m a very hard-working person and that will be the same in this new job. I will work as hard as I possibly can as a financial adviser to make this a success.

“You don’t get things handed to you on a plate in this world and I’m ready for the hard work that comes with building a successful business.”

He added: “I’d always thought I was going to have to make this career change sooner rather than later and it appeared that this was the right time to do it.

“The finance world has always been of interest to me and St James’s Place seemed the ideal fit as it provided training via their successful academy and the infrastructure to put solid foundations in place for a new business.”

Balatoni spent eight years at Hearts before playing for Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Ayr, Falkirk and Torquay then signed for Edinburgh City.

