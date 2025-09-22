Eviction isn’t as simple as perhaps it could be

Paul Forrester-Smith on the snarl-up in private sector tenancy Tribunal hearings

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1st December 2017 all new private sector tenancies in Scotland must be Private Residential Tenancies and the tenancy agreement in large part must follow the proscribed Scottish Government style.

The governing law is the Private Housing (Tenancies)(Scotland) Act 2016, which is about to be amended significantly by the Housing (Scotland) Bill 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dealing with the law as it stands, an issue for landlords and potential landlords to consider is the difficulty in recovering possession of a let property if circumstances should change, you just don’t want to be a landlord any longer, or the tenant is in breach of their lease. If a tenant will not leave voluntarily following a formal Notice to Leave from the landlord, Tribunal proceedings become necessary. All grounds for eviction are discretionary, and the Tribunal must be persuaded it is reasonable in all the circumstances. This is the situation regardless of the level of any rent arrears, or if, for instance, the landlord needs to recover possession to live in their own property or alleviate their own financial hardship.

Paul Forrester-Smith is an expert in rental law

Our experience is that even for the most straightforward tenancy-related applications to the Tribunal, the matter is unlikely to get to an initial case management hearing for at least 6 months. If a full hearing is required, it will be several months after that. This is potentially a huge financial issue for landlords.

This is not a criticism of the First-tier Tribunal but a reflection of the pressures the Tribunal system faces in processing and progressing the volume of applications lodged. Even when the matter does reach a hearing there can be no guarantee that in any particular circumstances the Tribunal will allow a landlord to recover possession. The net result is months of uncertainty and potentially great expense for both landlords and tenants.

In respect of the 2016 Act, if the Landlord is serving a Notice to Leave, it is important to ensure correct notice periods are used. Each case will turn on its own facts and circumstances, but the recent Upper Tribunal case of Halcrow v Davies & Anr provides some reassurance that a very minor error in a Notice will not be material such as to mean the landlord must start the process again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Bill is currently passing through Parliament. From a landlord’s perspective the major change is that in Tribunal proceedings there will be a statutory obligation on the Tribunal to consider delaying the date of eviction if reasonable to do so except in very limited circumstances. This means that a landlord can succeed in the Tribunal but still be denied recovery of their property for an unknown period. The penalty if a landlord is found to have unlawfully evicted a tenant is a maximum of 36 months rent payable to the tenant.

The present law and the changes envisaged by the 2024 Bill are weighted in favour of tenants. The downsides for landlords are the delays in the Tribunal system and the lack of certainty that a Tribunal on any given day will allow the landlord to recover his own property for whatever reason. While the interests of tenants should be protected, the question is whether a greater balance needs to be struck with the interests of landlords to encourage participation in the private rental sector.