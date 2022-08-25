Ethical Edinburgh whisky brand credits 'drinkers with a conscience' for record sales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which donates 10 per cent of its profits to wildlife conservation charity Tusk, has recently sold out of its bottles of ten-year-old blended malt whisky and is said to be “rapidly creating more” at its boutique bottling site to keep up with demand.

The brand, part of the Young Spirits venture, is putting the success in sales down to a huge rise in “ethical shopping” in the UK, which sits at more than £61 billion and aligns with the 59 per cent of 25-34 year olds who say they are more likely to buy from a brand that has strong ethical credentials.

Uhuru co-founder Alex Harrison said: “It’s incredible to see drinkers getting behind smaller brands like ours which are trying to do a bit of good while also producing great tasting products.

“Uhuru was founded on the passion we have to help conserve endangered species in Africa, and it’s amazing that we can give 10 per cent of our rum and whisky sales to directly help this cause, thanks to consumers who have actively chosen our product over other brands which don’t necessarily have this ethical element to them.”

The brand said it had selected the cask for its whisky due to its perfect balance of sweet versus smoke. The product has also undergone micro maturation.