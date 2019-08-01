Ethical bra maker becomes Living Wage employer as it boosts range

Molke, a Perthshire ethical underwear manufacturer, is celebrating its second anniversary by becoming a Living Wage employer.

Scone-based Molke, which currently makes 600 bras a week, has experienced rapid revenue growth in the past year, with net monthly turnover growing from £12,000 to £33,000.

It has also expanded its team from six to 14 members of staff in the past 12 months as customer numbers have jumped from around 6,000 to 10,000, including a surge in exports which now account for around 14 per cent of total sales.

Molke now ships to customers in the US, South Korea, New Zealand and across Europe.

The business was recently awarded £45,000 by Scottish Edge as it looks to diversify its product range to include leggings, swimwear and children’s underwear.

Ros Marshall, who founded the business with Kirsty Lunn, said the Living Wage accreditation is part of the company’s “commitment to investing in staff and choosing responsible business practices”.

She added: "It is important to us that our staff are respected and recognised for their work and their commitment to Molke.

“Paying the real Living Wage also has business benefits as well as it helps us to recruit and retain the best staff, reduce absenteeism, and encourage higher productivity, all of which contributes to our progressive business model.”