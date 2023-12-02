A former senior member of the Estonian army who is now a Dundee-based finance expert is training his sights on helping people grow their money with a new online investment education venture.

Tallinn-born Vladimir Zabnin has now created Stock Doctor, looking to prescribe a series of digital investment courses for both beginners and advanced investors starting next month.

The business harnesses his financial knowledge, which he built up after serving as a leader in the Estonian Defence Forces’ artillery battalion, then completing a BSc (Hons) Financial Economics degree at the University of Dundee (interrupted to return home to serve his country in 2012) and making his home in the city. His subsequent career in financial services saw him work for Scottish financial pillars Alliance Trust Savings, where he specialised in analysing data flows of assets, and Baillie Gifford, where he was a portfolio analytics specialist.

Certified by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, he left the investment management giant after three years to become head of portfolio management at Beamish International, which operates in the alternative assets space (rare and fine whisky) for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Vladimir Zabnin says: 'People can have a high income but a low wealth, and I aim to change that by helping them have their money working as hard as possible for them.' Picture: contributed.

Zabnin, who also teaches the Finance and Financial Management module at the University of Dundee as part of the UK Government’s Help to Grow management programme for small and medium-sized enterprises, says of his new Stock Doctor venture: “People can have a high income but a low wealth, and I aim to change that by helping them have their money working as hard as possible for them. Whether they want to learn the basics of investing, choose or switch investment platform, understand the fundamental or technical analysis, manage risk in existing portfolios, learn a new investment strategy, or explore new investment opportunities, Stock Doctor provides a wealth of practical information in a range of investment courses to support them on their investor journey.”

The first Stock Doctor programme launches on January 7, running for 15 weeks, and is designed to help participants find all the necessary tools to successfully invest by analysing stocks from different angles. “Based on the principle that successful investing is a strategic process running over a lengthy period, it will help people manage their own money by focusing on different systems and techniques,” it states. The Financial Conduct Authority says: “Few things in life come entirely without risk, and the same is true of investments.”

Zabnin, who is also an honorary researcher at his Scottish alma mater, said: “Too often I hear about people who are paying someone else to invest their money. I want people to invest in themselves by learning about what to do with their money.”