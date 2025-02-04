ESOS deadline approaches: ‘Comply or fall behind’, urges energy expert

Energy expert reveals four steps to a workable ESOS Action Plan for manufacturing businesses in Scotland ahead of March deadline

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With one month to go until the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) Action Plan deadline, manufacturing businesses in Scotland must submit their plans to avoid public scrutiny.

Dr James Crosby-Wrigley, Head of Sustainability at commercial energy and sustainability consultancy Advantage Utilities is urging Scottish manufacturers to follow four steps to ensure their Phase 3 Action Plans are submitted to avoid it being recorded and published that they do not intend to carry out any energy saving action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESOS is a mandatory energy assessment and energy-saving identification programme for large organisations in the UK. As part of this programme, the Action Plan requires that organisations outline what they intend to do to reduce energy consumption and when, as well as recommendations of previous ESOS assessments and what they expect to achieve over the four year period covered by the action plan.

Office workspace

Dr Crosby-Wrigley explains: “Businesses are faced with a choice ahead of the ESOS Action Plan deadline: comply or fall behind. We have seen some companies already get ahead on this work, so the risk to others is that they don’t keep up with their competitors. But there’s also an opportunity to identify cost savings whilst meeting sustainability goals. In that way, there’s a significant opportunity for businesses to work better, cheaper and more sustainably than ever.”

Dr Crosby-Wrigley advises Scottish manufacturing businesses to act immediately through:

Comprehensive energy audits - The first step in outlining effective compliance and reliable savings begins with understanding current energy consumption. In-depth energy audits where an organisation’s energy use is analysed across all sites.

The first step in outlining effective compliance and reliable savings begins with understanding current energy consumption. In-depth energy audits where an organisation’s energy use is analysed across all sites. Addressing inefficiencies and uncovering opportunities -

Expert compliance reporting -

Reporting and submission -

The ESOS Phase 3 Action Plan deadline comes into force on Wednesday, March 5.