ESM Investments leads six-figure capital raising for Edinburgh home healthcare provider

Time For You Care was established in 2018 and currently employs 70 full-time carers and office staff. It utilises technology to eliminate time and cost inefficiencies associated with more traditional healthcare providers and “improve experiences for those seeking home care”.

The latest injection of £550,000 will be used to invest further in technology, increase carer numbers and extend the firm’s reach to other council regions and private healthcare nationally.

ESM, which was established by Steven Morris in 2011, brings together technology entrepreneurs, experienced investors and corporate finance and transaction functions.

Steven Morris, founder of ESM Investments.

It is the second time that the investment outfit has backed Time For You Care, having led a previous funding round in 2019.

Morris said: “We have been delighted with how well Time For You Care has performed and grown since our initial investment in a high demand sector where there is a chronic shortage of top-class operatives.

“Time For You Care has a clear strategy, a tremendous team and a core will to address the nationwide care crisis by utilising technology to deliver better and more cost-effective outcomes for those in need of homecare at all levels.

“This latest funding not only goes towards addressing a great social need it will also allow Time For You Care to continue to raise the bar in home healthcare services.”

Melissa Singh, chief executive of Time For You Care, added: “The healthcare sector is too often characterised by poor pay conditions and lack of training for carers. When we formed the business, we sought to address this by making sure our carers are rewarded well and are passionate about the high-quality care services they provide.

“Our significant investment in technology has enabled us to take out costly inefficient back-office systems and allow our carers to focus more on delivering higher standards of services.

“This latest fund raising will enable us to significantly expand carer numbers, invest further in technology and expand our reach nationally, both with local councils and the private sector. It’s an exciting time for our business and our carers.”

