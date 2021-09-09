Equipment hire firm to relocate hundreds of staff after buying new Glasgow HQ

The firm plans to relocate its current HQ to the 38,836-square-foot Citypoint 2 building which overlooks the motorway on the northern periphery of the city centre.

Bosses at the family company said the business had outgrown its current base in the city and the new head office was key to expansion plans.

The wider group employs more than 1,800 people across 145 locations in the UK, with a turnover in excess of £220 million. It plans to double in size over the next six years.

Douglas Anderson, joint managing director, said: “GAP’s head office has been located at Carrick House for over 25 years now, where we originally started out with just 17 employees based in the building. This has now grown to almost 200 staff in total.

“For this reason and to accommodate further expansion, our new office, based in the north of Glasgow city centre and twice the size of Carrick House has been purchased. A key use of the extra floorspace will be for data interrogation and logistical support to drive efficiency.

“We are completely refurbishing this building and are determined to create a state-of-the-art working environment for all current and future employees.”

Fergus Maclennan, partner at Cushman & Wakefield, which acted on behalf of GAP Group on the property acquisition, added: “GAP Group recognises the importance of returning to the office and creating a collaborative environment where staff will enjoy working and connecting with colleagues.”

