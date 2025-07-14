Environmental recognition for Wheatley Group social landlords

All registered social landlords across Wheatley Group have received a five-star rating from a leading environmental charity.

Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB), the national charity helping create cleaner and greener local environments, assessed Wheatley communities in March and has given each RSL the highest grade possible.

KSB assessors joined Wheatley Homes staff and tenants to inspect neighbourhoods, focusing on cleanliness of back courts and open spaces as well as foyers and stairwells.

The scores highlight the significant positive impact of Wheatley's NETs and the shared responsibility in maintaining vibrant living environments.

Wheatley's environmental staff litter pick in the north west of Glasgow

Since partnering with KSB in 2016, this marks the first year that every Wheatley community, spanning central Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway, has achieved this prestigious five-star standard.

In Glasgow, Wheatley communities in the north east scored an 82.4%, north west received a score of 81.5% and 82.2% in the south of the city. In Dumfries and Galloway, Wheatley Homes communities scored 83.4%, Wheatley Homes East communities received a score of 87.2% and Loretto Housing an 82.3%.

Alan Glasgow, Group Director of Housing, said: “We all want our communities to be places people are proud to live in and this recognition shows the difference all that hard work makes.

“This is the first time that every Wheatley RSL has received five-star ratings from Keep Scotland Beautiful and that’s great to see. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts of environmental staff as this award is a tribute to all their hard work and dedication throughout the year to make sure our neighbourhoods always look their best for our customers.”

Paul Wallace, Head of Operations with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We were so impressed to see excellent commitment and pride of all the staff and tenants involved who are working hard to improve and make their communities better.

“Our work with Wheatley, through a bespoke version of our National Award for Environmental Excellence® has spanned a number of years. It provides a framework for continual improvement, recognising and awarding best practice in environmental management, maintenance, waste management and community engagement.

“We very much look forward to continuing our support of the work being done by Wheatley and to sharing this with others across the sector.”

