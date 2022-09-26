Entrepreneur-turned-adventurer showcasing African charity expedition at Edinburgh event

The “evening with Jack Fleckney” is taking place at outdoor shop Craghoppers Edinburgh on George Street this Thursday , in partnership with Beer52, which is based in the Scottish capital.

It will see the World Record-holder and former Royal Marine Commando and rugby player tell his story and play clips of his documentary showing him complete a 450-km kayak through the most dangerous swamp in the world, which he says saw him “dodging hippos and getting attacked by crocodiles”, as well as 24 hours of climbing huge trees, as well as cycling and hiking.

Mr Fleckney, from Northamptonshire, says he is keen to shine a spotlight on “amazing” charitable work going on in southern Africa, and boost donations.

Businesses now comprise the biggest contributor to his efforts, and he is keen to work with firms aligned with relevant causes regarding each individual expedition; in December, he will be part of a team rowing the Atlantic to raise £250,000 for a men’s mental health charity. He is also looking to get gyms involved in a 125-km rowing challenge to highlight the fact that every week the same number of people in the UK take their own lives.

Mr Fleckney’s CV also includes setting up his own gym business ShireFit, growing it over about five years, but he offloaded it at the start of the pandemic, and is now more focused on charitable pursuits.

He also works as a motivational speaker, addressing businesses such as PwC, while the many challenges he has undertaken include the 250km Marathon Des Sables across the Sahara, and his first World Record came when he spent 24 hours on a ski machine in a fundraiser for Northampton Saints Foundation. As for why he embarks on such tasks, he says they enable him to “chase after something… one of the most important things we can all do is help others”.

The adventurer is keen to work with Scottish businesses to help his charitable endeavours. Picture: Yes Films.