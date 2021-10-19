Entrepreneur behind Isle of Lewis log cabins branching out amid business support

An entrepreneur is aiming to debut her third log cabin on the Isle of Lewis for holiday lets, after the first two proved a big hit, on the back of support from Business Gateway.

By Emma Newlands
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:10 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Na Taighean Fiodh, meaning "the wooden houses” in Gaelic, was founded in the summer of 2021 by islander Rachel Mackenzie, and it offers Laimishader Cabin and Sandig Cabin, which are located near historic attractions Gearrannan Blackhouse Village, Dun Carloway Broch and Calanais Standing Stones.

Business Gateway helped her develop her business plan with one-to-one guidance from her adviser and assistance in securing a grant of £1,250 through the Outer Hebrides Young Entrepreneurs Fund, which is fully funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and delivered by Business Gateway. The funding allowed her to invest in essential white goods and appliances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Shetland's Glansin Glass sparkling on back of support package
Ms Mackenzie launched the business after noting a lack of holiday let accommodation in the area. Picture: contributed.

She was also able to access a £10,000 loan through the Comhairle’s Revolving Loan Fund, also delivered by Business Gateway, letting her start operating immediately.

Ms Mackenzie said: “Knowing how popular the nearby tourist attractions are, I realised that there wasn’t much on offer in terms of accommodation in the area, so I set about creating the perfect getaway for visitors. The cabins were then finished in August, and we were almost fully booked throughout the whole of September.”

Fiona Chisholm of Business Gateway said: “It’s been fantastic to see Rachel’s cabins completed, which have become an instant success with visitors to the island. With her goal for a third cabin and aims to build social media platforms, we look forward to supporting Rachel as the business continues to thrive.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Isle of Lewis
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.