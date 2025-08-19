Entrepreneur behind Europe’s largest surf resort launches adventure sports-led workspace in West Edinburgh

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surfing destination, has unveiled The Lighthouse at the EICA - a premium flexible workspace inside the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena in Ratho. Designed for up to 90 professionals, it blends coworking and private desks, offices and breakout areas with unrivalled doorstep access to some of the UK’s most exciting adventure sports.

Within minutes of logging off, members can be surfing world-class waves at Lost Shore, climbing in Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena, or cycling and running along the scenic Union Canal. The launch taps into a fast-growing trend for lifestyle-led working, as professionals seek out environments that combine productivity with wellbeing.

Andy Hadden, Founder of Tartan Commercial and Lost Shore, said: “When I set up Lost Shore Surf Resort, I wanted to create more than just a place to surf, it was about building a destination where lifestyle, sport and community could thrive together. The Lighthouse at the EICA is the next stage of that vision.

“It’s a workspace that offers the best of both worlds: a fully equipped, professional environment where people can focus and collaborate, alongside instant access to activities that energise and inspire. You can surf in the morning, work through the day, then go climbing or cycling before heading home, all without leaving the area.”

Nick Watson, Managing Director and co-owner of Tartan Commercial, added: “The world of work has changed. People don’t just want a desk, they want a lifestyle. At The Lighthouse at the EICA, you can finish a meeting and be surfing, climbing or cycling within minutes. It’s a world-class workspace, surrounded by world-class sport, and a ready-made community of people who value productivity and wellbeing in equal measure - all on the doorstep of two of Europe’s largest sporting destinations. There is nothing like it in the UK.”

The Lighthouse at the EICA offers options for occasional users through to dedicated desks, with further discounts for local residents and free parking.