Entrepreneur behind Edinburgh's Gecko Glazing targets gleaming future

Gareth Claase is the founder of Edinburgh-based Gecko Glazing, which specialises in easy-to-install secondary glazing that converts single glazing into double glazing and double into triple – and says it helps home-owners insulate their properties and save on energy costs.

Now a Scottish Edge winner, he invented and patented Gecko Panes, and is now exploring opportunities to scale up his offering through further investment, hoping to expand into the US in 2022.

He approached Business Gateway in 2020 after developing his idea for secondary glazing, ten years after he first spied a gap in the market for a more affordable, sustainable, and less disruptive way to cut heat loss from old windows.

Mr Claase said: “Ultimately, my goal is to help with the problem of greenhouse gas emissions from homes and other buildings, addressing the problem that most existing energy-saving measures are disruptive and high cost.”

Gecko Glazing enables customers to fit a clear acrylic sheet on an ultra-small profile aluminium frame that fits inside existing window frames. It says each pane can be installed in minutes, with no tools required, and is up to 90 per cent less costly than conventional double glazing, also cutting heat loss and emissions by up to half – and doesn’t impede or obstruct existing windows.

Mr Claase said Business Gateway proved an “invaluable partner and helped me understand all the different aspects involved, ensuring I was able to quickly start trading – it’s fair to say that Gecko Glazing might not even be here were it not for their support and advice”.

The entrepreneur was also able to access support through DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital upskilling programme delivered by Business Gateway.

Alison Lynch, adviser from the latter, said: “It was fantastic working with Gareth and learning about his unique business, which identified a major gap in the market for eco-friendly and cost-effective secondary glazing windows. He maximised his time with Business Gateway."

