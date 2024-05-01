Edinburgh Seafood Festival for an array of food and drink offerings

The festival, in association with The Scotsman, runs from Saturday 4th to Monday 6th May. The Seafood Stage has a packed schedule of cooking demonstrations and masterclasses. On Saturday morning Chef Sumit of Cadiz takes to the stage to share his vast knowledge of and love for food that started in India. Roberta Hall-McCarron of the Little Chartroom will showcase how she works with seasonal Scottish ingredients, including sustainably sourced fish. The day's action on the stage concludes with a cocktail masterclass with The Alchemist, presented by Dylan Hall. He will be discussing how cocktails can be theatrical and interactive, showcasing two delicious rum concoctions.

On Sunday, highlights include Chef Rohan Wadke of MasterChef: The Professionals who will open the Seafood Stage. Originally from Pune in India, his impressive resume includes working at prestigious restaurants such as London's Cinnamon Club. He is an Ambassador of Scottish gastronomy, food health, and education, and supports the Scottish Slow Food Committee.

On Monday, visitors to the Seafood Stage can enjoy another busy day of demonstrations, including Teddy Lee, founder of Maki Ramen. He will give a masterclass in all things sushi.

Another event set to be a major draw on the stage on Monday is the Port Of Leith Distillery masterclass. Taking part in the session will be Patrick Whittaker, head chef at Port of Leith Distillery. After years working in the US, he now creates "seasonally inspired and intricately simple” dishes in Edinburgh. Joining Patrick is Port of Leith Distillery bar manager Robert Meek, originally from Sydney. A range of drinks and food will be paired during the masterclass, including smoked haddock, hand-dived west coast scallops, whisky, Lind & Lime Gin and Port of Leith Distillery Manzanilla Sherry.

Other festival offerings include its pop-up Produce Market, the Seafood Supper Club, where guests can join leading chefs for a private dinner cooked, and Dynamic Earth’s sea discovery station.

Susan Hewlett, St James Quarter brand and marketing director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to our Edinburgh Seafood Festival to tantalise their taste buds and enjoy a weekend of fun.”