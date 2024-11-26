Engineering is a key driver for Edinburgh's hotel boom - Stuart Fleming

We want the city’s historic built environment and real estate to be futureproofed, writes Stuart Fleming

Having spent my whole career in Edinburgh, I have witnessed the remarkable resilience and growth of its hospitality sector. Our city’s hotel industry has bounced back from the challenges posed by the pandemic and positioned itself as a leader in the UK. This success story is also a testament to the critical role that civil and structural engineering plays in this ongoing narrative.

Recently, I attended the Annual Hospitality Conference in Manchester, where I engaged with other designers, project delivery partners, and industry leaders. The seminars and workshops covered a broad range of topics, including sector performance, trends, and outlooks for the industry. I was particularly encouraged by the insights on Edinburgh’s booming hotel market. This experience reinforced my pride in the role that our firm plays in shaping the city’s skyline and ensuring the structural integrity of prestigious built heritage.

One project that stands out in my career is the Market Street Hotel in Edinburgh, completed in 2019. Working with JM Architects, for EDI and Carlton Hotels, this stunning 100-bed hotel is situated on a complicated gap site next to a derelict 1930s car garage. The site level was steeply terraced with the front being 10 metres lower compared to the rear. To demolish the garage, we had to design and coordinate complex temporary shoring to support the old random rubble masonry retaining walls.

Stuart Fleming is Director at Will Rudd, Edinburgh

The Market Street Hotel project challenged my perceptions of what is achievable and introduced me to new ways of thinking about the interdependencies of layers of historic structures, and how various structural interventions can respond to a complex brief.

Edinburgh’s hotel boom has had a significantly positive impact on the local economy, including job creation and increased tourism revenue. The city’s ability to attract both domestic and international guests highlights its enduring appeal. Having enough hotel space is crucial to the success of major events such as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Six Nations Rugby, and concerts by Taylor Swift and Oasis. The infrastructure provided by these hotels dictates where these big events can take place, further boosting the city’s economy.

Recent data shows that Scotland’s hotel sector has outperformed the wider UK market, with occupancy rates in Edinburgh reaching impressive levels. This resurgence is driven by a combination of increased international flights and major events, which have significantly boosted tourism.

The introduction of new midscale and ‘conversion’ brands, such as IHG’s Garner and VOCO, is expected to further diversify the hotel market, benefiting the Scottish capital. These brands allow hotel chains to relax their standards to accommodate complicated and idiosyncratic buildings, something which Edinburgh, and its instantly recognisable skyline, is known for. This boosts the possibilities for re-using and converting old buildings, bringing both sustainability and economic benefits.

The Market Street Hotel occupies what was a complex gap site in Edinburgh (Picture: Neil Hanna)

At Will Rudd, we are currently involved in several hotel developments in Edinburgh and across the country. Space is at a premium, and much of the available space for development and expansion is constrained by current use, underground utilities, or planning restrictions. Our expertise in delivering complex hotel projects allows us to navigate these challenges effectively. We pride ourselves on embedding our teams in the structural design process to ensure real design cohesion throughout the project.

As the city continues to grow and evolve, the work, skill, and expertise of firms like ours will remain at the forefront. We are committed to ensuring that Edinburgh’s historic built environment and real estate can be futureproofed so it can continue to be fit-for-purpose, sustainable and offer a memorable experience.