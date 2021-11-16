Engineering firm hails hat-trick of contract wins as Aberdeen base opens doors

Decom Engineering has consolidated a strong 2021 performance with global contract wins valued at more than £400,000.

The decommissioning specialist has this week deployed two of its pipeline cutting saws to the Asia Pacific region to start a six-month campaign on behalf of a global oil and gas operator, following on from two successful projects in the North Sea and Celtic Sea.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland-headquartered firm has invested £200,000 to establish a new operational base near the Granite City, and will mark its opening in the coming weeks with a series of “technology showcase demonstrations” for UK Continental Shelf-based clients.

Decom Engineering is a major provider of green decommissioning systems to oil and gas contractors. Picture: Rory Raitt

Decom Engineering chief executive Sean Conway said: “We have had an extremely busy and successful final half of 2021. This has been sealed with landing our largest-value cutting project to date, and if all goes to plan in the Gulf of Thailand, we expect this will create more opportunities.

“We are in the process of tendering for a number of other significant contracts, which if successful would propel the business forward and ensure we start 2022 in a very strong position.

“With the imminent opening of our new facility in Aberdeen, located on the doorstep of a strategically important North Sea client base, and further investment planned for extending our equipment fleet, we are very much looking forward to taking the business to new levels of activity in the year ahead.”

