Energy giant Wood builds Norwegian presence

Wood, the Aberdeen-headquartered energy and engineering services group, has scooped a fresh contract with Norwegian energy giant Equinor.

The Scottish group, led by chief executive Robin Watson, will deliver brownfield modifications to the Martin Linge offshore installation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), which is scheduled to come on stream next year.

The project will be delivered by Wood’s team based in Stavanger, which it said will further strengthens its foothold in the Norwegian market. A deal value was not disclosed.

Lars Fredrik Bakke, Wood’s senior vice president in Norway, said: “We look forward to working on the Martin Linge development - one of the most advanced installations on the NCS which will be powered and operated remotely from an onshore control centre.

“Our continued success in delivering milestone projects on the NCS highlights Wood’s decades of experience working offshore on a range of facilities.”

Earlier this year Wood was awarded two new contracts from Equinor to deliver brownfield modifications to the Grane offshore facility and front-end engineering design for modifications to the Kollsnes gas processing plant in Øygarden, west of Bergen.