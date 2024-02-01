EICC prepares to roll out red carpet for tourism and events industry conferences that will 'underpin continuing industry growth'
A key events hub in Edinburgh has detailed how it is gearing up for a trio of premier tourism and events industry conferences, set to unite more than 1,000 attendees and “underpin continuing industry growth” when they take place next week, while it also noted uncertainty in the economic backdrop.
The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), which is currently hosting the Covid-19 Inquiry, will be welcoming the VisitBritain Association Conference, EXPERIENCEit, and the Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG)’s annual tourism industry conference taking place between February 5 and 8.
The VisitBritain Association Conference 2024 is billed as the UK’s annual gathering of association meeting planners who organise conferences worldwide, professional conference organisers, and decision-makers at city convention bureaus; EXPERIENCEit brings together organisations and individuals from Scotland’s marketing, communications, film, entertainment, sport, festivals, and business events sectors; and the ETAG Annual Conference 2024 is described by organisers as a “must attend for everyone with an interest in Edinburgh’s visitor economy”.
The EICC added that the UK events market is projected to reach £110 billion by 2032, registering annual growth of approximately 5 per cent from 2023, while the venue also cited research indicating that the events industry in the UK has the potential to grow even quicker, but is being held back by staff shortages.
Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC that is set to announce results for 2023 later next month, said: “What’s notable is that we are hosting three major conferences for key players in our industry at an Edinburgh, Scotland, and UK-wide level at the EICC next week. Overall, while the events sector grew last year, and the demand for in-person events is robust, we know the industry remains circumspect around areas like economic backdrop, fluctuating costs, and ensuring we have the right skills in place to match the evolving dynamics. We believe next week’s conferences can help shape positive strategies to underpin continuing industry growth this year and in the years ahead.”
The EICC said last month that the closing quarter of the year had seen it seal a string of major conference wins set to bring in 20,000 delegates and generate around £32 million of economic impact for the city area.
