Education Secretary launches new academy.scot to upskill Scotland’s workforce

Education and Skills Secretary, Jenny Gilruth, has officially launched a new training initiative aimed at upskilling Scotland’s workforce.

Run by Advice Direct Scotland, academy.scot offers a range of business courses accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) in areas such as debt advice, money management, customer service, and energy. These courses are available at various Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) levels, providing a flexible approach to workforce development.

Workers from One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS) are already applying the skills gained at the academy to support families across the country.

The academy's qualifications are tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses of all sizes, offering flexible learning options, mentorship, and clear pathways for career progression.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth meets Advice Direct Scotland chief executive Andrew Bartlett and deputy chief Executive Pamela Stewart at the launch of academy.scot

It draws on Advice Direct Scotland’s expertise in delivering consumer support through services such as energyadvice.scot, consumeradvice.scot, moneyadvice.scot, and taxadvice.scot.

The charity handles more than 900,000 customer contacts annually, providing free, impartial advice to everyone in Scotland, regardless of their personal circumstances.

Ms Gilruth was welcomed to the organisation's Glasgow headquarters by chief executive Andrew Bartlett and deputy chief executive Pamela Stewart.

During her visit, she met OPFS staff who had completed the Money and Debt Advice Custom Award (SCQF Level 7), a qualification designed to enhance their support for parents. Ten OPFS employees have completed the award, with six more currently enrolled in the Advice and Guidance course.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth hands over a certificate of recognition to Cheryl Hill of One Parent Families Scotland at the launch of academy.scot.

The academy also offers a bespoke qualification in energy advice, support, and sustainability, available to charities and other organisations beyond the third sector.

Ms Gilruth said: "Working with partners such as Advice Direct Scotland is crucial as the Scottish Government takes forward reforms to the skills system that will maximise the potential of Scotland’s workforce in the future years ahead.

"Academy.scot is great example of this, and I have no doubt that training initiatives such as this will help make sure that the system is responsive to both regional and national skills needs."

Mr Bartlett added: "Our aim is to provide tailored training that meets the diverse needs of our communities, enabling individuals and organisations to thrive.

"The money and debt advice courses we offer not only equip staff with essential skills but also ensure that they can provide better support to those who need it most.

"As we expand our qualifications, we are committed to making a positive difference across various sectors, enhancing the quality of advice and support available to families and individuals throughout Scotland."

Carrol Wilcox, training and wellbeing manager at One Parent Families Scotland, said: "The skills learned will not only benefit the parents we support, but our staff have commented that they will also help on a personal level.