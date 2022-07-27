Edinburgh's xDesign to ramp up headcount on back of record revenues

The firm, which was founded in 2010, posted record revenue of £14.5 million for the latest financial year. It marks the fourth consecutive year of substantial growth for the business and a sharp rise on last year’s result.

As part of its revenue announcement, the owner-operated company also reported that it is on track to expand its workforce to 550 people in the next year, while looking to grow its revenue to £40m in the same period. It has in excess of £26m of revenue booked in for this financial year already.

To serve its ever-expanding team, xDesign is set to launch new offices in Manchester and London in 2022. These will be in addition to its Edinburgh and Leeds operations.

Founder and chief executive Euan Andrews said: “Our latest financial results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our people. At a time of great uncertainty - one that’s seen many UK companies look for answers to their talent demands - we’ve been able to satisfy a growing need in the market by providing high-quality, highly-motivated, and locally-based technologists.

“We’re not a company that simply wants to put ‘bums on seats’. We’re one that looks to enter into a two-way partnership with clients, to add real tangible value to their company whilst setting them up for success in the long term - particularly when it comes to digital skills and capability. Our recent partnership with FanDuel is a great example of this approach in action.”

In May, the firm signed a “milestone” multi-year partnership with Edinburgh-founded sports gaming platform FanDuel, to jointly fund the creation of hundreds of high-value tech jobs in the UK. Its other clients include high-profile brands such as MoneySuperMarket Group, Tesco Bank, Yorkshire Building Society and Zonal.

Andrews added: “We’re currently hiring around 30 new people every month, but also keeping attrition to under 4 per cent compared to the tech sector average of 23 per cent. As a result, we’re well on track to meet our target of employing 1,200 people by 2025.”