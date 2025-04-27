Edinburgh’s Tom Riley turns passion for digital into new car finance claims platform

Growing up in Edinburgh, Tom Riley spent much of his teenage years in an unusual way. While others were busy with school and sports, Tom was upstairs in his parents’ house, teaching himself how to build websites. Not just build them — but rank them, rent them out, and turn them into thriving little businesses.

It wasn’t about quick money. It was a fascination with the power of the internet , how the right idea, shared the right way, could find people wherever they were. A love for online marketing took hold early and never let go.

Now, after years of working in digital, Riley is turning his skills to something much bigger: helping ordinary drivers reclaim money they may never have realised was missing from their pockets.

Today, he officially launches Car Finance Claims UK, a new platform designed to help people across Britain check if they were mis-sold a car finance agreement — and guide them through the steps to claim it back themselves.

Tom Riley owner of CarFinanceClaimsuk.com

The timing couldn't be sharper. A scandal is unfolding that could rival PPI in scale, with estimates suggesting more than £30 billion could eventually be repaid to drivers who unknowingly paid inflated interest rates on their PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) or HP (Hire Purchase) finance deals.

Many dealerships between 2007 and 2021 secretly adjusted interest rates to earn bigger commissions — without properly informing customers. The practice was banned in 2021, but millions of affected agreements remain, and compensation could be significant.

Riley’s new platform makes the process simple.

Drivers enter a few basic details — their vehicle registration, a few short answers about their finance — and the team at Car Finance Claims UK does the rest. There are no intricate legal forms involved. No middlemen. No hefty commission cuts.

The average refund ranges from £1,000 to £5,000, depending on the finance deal. But many drivers don’t realise they can make a claim directly themselves, without paying expensive claims management companies that often take a large share of any refund.

Instead, Car Finance Claims UK empowers people to take control — and keep every penny they’re owed.

It’s a business built on the same passion that once saw Tom Riley renting websites from his parents’ spare bedroom: spotting an opportunity to help people through smart, simple technology — and delivering it in a way they can trust.