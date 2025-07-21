Edinburgh's number one rental community reaches practical completion, delivering £33m social value

Construction of 139 new homes and additional amenities finishes at Moda and Apache Capital’s The McEwan development, marking completion of the city’s top rated rental neighbourhood

Moda, The McEwan, the 476-home rental neighbourhood in Edinburgh’s historic Fountainbridge district has reached practical completion of its final phase.

Located on the site of the former McEwan’s Brewery, Moda, The McEwan is rated the number one BTR neighbourhood in the city on BTR review site Homeviews, and was the first development in Scotland to be brought forward by Moda and its funding partner Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual.

Robertson Construction Central East has completed the final phase of the remaining 139 high-quality rental homes. These add to the existing mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ideal for a mixed demographic who make renting their tenure of choice.

Moda, The McEwan's modern meeting room

Delivery of the neighbourhood’s second phase generated £32.8m of social, local and economic value, with almost £17m spend with SMEs and £18m spent with a local supply chain. The build generated 419 weeks of on-site apprenticeship training, with 244 local people employed on the site. Robertson also achieved the highest possible Considerate Constructors Scheme score while on site, with a 45/45.

Spanning 150,000 sq ft, the completed development offers the best-in-class amenities, including a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining room, co-working spaces, cinema room, and rooftop terraces with sweeping views of Edinburgh Castle – all included as part of the monthly rent. Additionally, all Moda residents benefit from access to the MyModa app from day one, allowing them to connect with neighbours, message the concierge, and book exclusive events and services from a tap on their phone.

Located in the heart of the capital, The McEwan is conveniently located within walking distance of Haymarket station, the city centre and several major universities, offering excellent connectivity for residents studying or working in Edinburgh. The development was also the first building in Europe to achieve the highest, 3-star Fitwel rating, demonstrating Moda's commitment to maximising the health and wellbeing of its residents and the wider Edinburgh community.

Both phases of the neighbourhood were funded by Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual.

Inside Moda, The McEwan's luxury apartment

Delivered in partnership with Robertson, the neighbourhood is a key part of the wider regeneration of Fountainbridge, set to revitalise a historic part of Edinburgh with new homes, public spaces, and opportunities for the local community.

With practical completion now achieved, the new homes already have their first residents in situ.

Tony Brooks, Executive Chairman at Moda Living said: “Reaching practical completion at Moda, The McEwan is a landmark moment, and we’re grateful to Robertson, Apache Capital and its investment partners and other stakeholders for helping to deliver the second phase of this fantastic neighbourhood.

“We’re proud to be playing a role in the regeneration of Fountainbridge and to be welcoming residents into this already dynamic community, designed with health, wellbeing and community in mind, that makes it more than an apartment but a home.”

Moda, The McEwan's state-of-the-art lounge

Jamie Snary, Executive Director Asset Management and Operations at Apache Capital said: “The McEwan is another exemplar BTR asset forming part of our prime regional portfolio, bringing another 136 homes into operation adding to the 6,000 units which are either operational or in the development pipeline. Alongside welcoming our new residents we have also secured the first commercial occupiers including a convenience-led retailer which will be opening later this month.”

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Working closely with Moda, we’ve brought new life to a once underused part of the city to create a thriving neighbourhood that has become a welcome addition to Edinburgh. This project gave us the opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in operating safely in complex, busy environments while not compromising the quality standards that Robertson is known for.