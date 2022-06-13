Edinburgh's Menzies Distribution wins 'substantial' contract with award-winning maker of organic baby food

The deal will see the Edinburgh-headquartered group handle about 5,000 pallets, with products from across continental Europe and the UK.

The logistics contract covers UK, Ireland and continental deliveries to major retailers and “premium outlets”. A dedicated account manager will oversee the account from Menzies Distribution’s centre at Wakefield.

Ella’s Kitchen was set up to promote healthy eating among babies and young children. The Oxfordshire-based company has scooped several awards and boasts sales of more than £80 million.

The company has become a market leader in the UK and also sells its products in more than 40 countries.

Richard Morson, managing director, Menzies Distribution Solutions, said: “[Ella’s Kitchen] is growing impressively with a premium product range and we look forward to working closely with its vibrant and enthusiastic team.

“This important new collaboration underlines our credentials as a go-to partner in the food sector, whether a customer is a global corporation or a niche producer and endorses our wider ability to tailor logistics solutions to individual business needs.”

Will Howard at Ella’s Kitchen added: “From the very first meeting, Menzies took the time to understand our business needs, our plans for the future and also our ‘Big Pledge to Little People’ which includes our net zero commitments. Menzies also suggested several improvements to our operation which would save time and also help improve our service to customers.

“The transition plan was managed brilliantly by both teams, with customers commenting that it was one of the best warehouse transitions they had been part of in recent times.”

Menzies Distribution, the logistics business spun out of Edinburgh-based John Menzies, operates from more than 100 sites across the UK and Ireland, distributing some 29.5 million units across its network every week, to around 30,000 locations each day, including newspapers and magazines, retail stock, healthcare consumables and parcel delivery services.