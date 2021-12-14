Edinburgh's Menzies Distribution hail green credentials with new fleet livery

The firm said it was the UK’s first distribution business to specify fully recyclable branding for its “final mile” delivery vehicle fleet.

In its latest environmental initiative, Menzies partnered with vehicle and architectural branding specialist Aura Brand Solutions, and sign materials manufacturer Metamark, to review the materials used in fleet livery graphics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work has focused on testing and developing MetaStream, a new process offering a recycling option for a wide range of proven Metamark materials.

Menzies' innovative environmental branding initiative comes in the wake of the COP26 climate summit.

The input for the process is a variety of printed and coloured films, recovered and consolidated by the fleet livery producer, while outputs include a variety of transport related articles, even traffic cones, which may be recycled many times.

Adam Purshall, fleet and procurement director at Menzies, said: “Launching this ground-breaking initiative hot on the heels of COP26 couldn’t be more appropriate. We’re delighted with early CO2 savings from the recyclable livery programme and determined to continue pursuing innovative routes to greater sustainability at Menzies.”

The initial phases of the company’s programme will have contributed an initial saving of some three tonnes of CO2, equivalent to the output of two cars driving around an inner-city for a year.

The firm’s “route optimisation” initiative is said to have dramatically reduced the road miles covered by its fleet and some 260,000 of road miles travelled by Menzies vehicles are already emission free. Wider electrification of the fleet is gathering pace, the group added.

A message from the Editor: