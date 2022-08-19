Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation targets fast-growing Balkan market with fresh acquisition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which recently sealed its own takeover by a Kuwaiti business, has agreed to acquire 70 per cent of Fly Montenegro Ground Handling, Montenegro and Flystar Aviation Services, Serbia, which provide ground services at three airports.

Bosses said that targeting emerging aviation markets was a strategic priority for Menzies and the acquisition provided an opportunity to enter two countries which “have the potential for long-term growth”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group’s initial focus will be on increasing the scope of services provided at the three airports and to attract new customers to its portfolio, while also maintaining existing customer relationships.

Menzies has agreed to acquire 70 per cent of Fly Montenegro Ground Handling, Montenegro and Flystar Aviation Services, Serbia, which provide ground services at three airports.

Miguel Gomez, executive vice president, Europe, Menzies Aviation, said: “Fly Montenegro and Flystar have built up a strong customer base over the past 13 years to become a leading ground services provider. We’re looking forward to working with our new partner and colleagues to expand the services we offer over the coming years to new and existing customers.”

Ana Marojević, founder of Fly Montenegro and Flystar, who has joined Menzies Aviation as general manager Serbia and Montenegro, said: “I am excited to be partnering with Menzies, a world-leading aviation services provider, to grow our offering for customers.

“Montenegro has huge potential in aviation as the majority of its tourists arrive by air and Serbia is building itself as a well-established hub for the Balkan region. We are looking forward to increased traffic and improved service for our clients as we utilize Menzies’ expertise and network.”