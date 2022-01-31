Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation flying high with five-year Schiphol contract

The five-year contract encompasses cargo handling for the import and export of goods on Geodis’ flights, operating five times a week. A team of more than 20 Menzies’ people will provide services to the carrier.

The Scots firm already provides ramp transport services to Geodis at the airport, with the new contract seen as an endorsement of the work undertaken over the past two years.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, executive vice president Europe, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are delighted to provide cargo handling services to Geodis at Amsterdam, which is a strategic cargo hub for the carrier.

“This contract win signifies the high standard and secure service our team has already delivered to Geodis on the ramp. We’re looking forward to building a successful partnership with Geodis over the years to come.”

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries, supported by a team of 25,000 people.

Last week, the group reported a strong performance in recent months despite the travel sector being ravaged by the pandemic.

Issuing a trading update ahead of March’s full-year results, the firm said overall trading through the latter part of the fourth quarter had been in line with the board’s expectations.

The group also said it would be changing its reporting currency to US dollars from pounds, noting that the percentage of its services that are provided in the UK has reduced significantly and now accounts for just 11 per cent of overall revenues.

