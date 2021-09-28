Edinburgh's EICC heralds 'return in confidence' and reveals string of event wins

The upbeat outlook comes after the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) recently welcomed in-person conferences back to the venue when the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine’s annual conference took place.

The capital venue has bagged several UK and international conference wins for 2022 and 2023.

The 6th International Symposium on Paediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease takes place in September 2022, with about 600 delegates expected, and the following month the Society for Melanoma Research International Annual Congress will be held with as many as 1,200 people due to attend.

Delegates at the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine's annual conference at the EICC in Edinburgh city centre earlier this month. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Trade union Unison is also bringing six of its national equality-related conferences to the EICC between February 2022 and October 2023, with between 300 and 900 delegates at each event.

The Unison women’s conference takes place in February 2022, the union’s LGBT+ conference in November 2022, and the black members’ conference in January 2023. Unison’s retired members’, police and justice, and disabled members’ conferences are all taking place in October 2023.

EICC chief executive Marshall Dallas said: “It’s great to see a number of major national and international conferences set to take place, and what’s notable is the definite feeling of a return of confidence in business travel across the events industry as a whole.

“That has been reflected in the many conversations our team has been having with conference organisers worldwide, the conferences we are announcing today, and further conference wins we have in the pipeline.”

The EICC opened its doors in 1995 and has since played host to almost 1.5 million delegates, more than 3,500 events and has generated some £720 million in economic impact for Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

Earlier this month, the venue welcomed in-person conferences back when the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine’s annual conference took place, while the month of August saw 14 different shows featured as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021.

TED’s Countdown Summit takes place in October in the run up to COP26, and tech festival Turing Fest is being hosted at the venue in November.

