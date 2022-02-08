Edinburgh's AstroAgency hails lift-off of contract with UK Space Agency

It says the partnership will help it support the next generation of space businesses and entrepreneurs, and is part of the UK Space Agency Accelerator and Business Support Programme to catalyse the growth of the sector through enabling start-ups to better commercialise their technology and plan their promotional activity.

The first phase of the initiative supported 31 firms, resulting in £900,000 being raised through equity funding and grants, as well as directly creating jobs. The initiative – known as the Leo programme – is run by the UK Space Agency and Entrepreneurial Spark, with the current phase designed to provide 20 businesses with the tools to grow, and maximise their potential.

Daniel Smith, founder of AstroAgency, is cheering the firm landing the contract to provide support to exciting and innovative space start-ups across the country'. Picture: contributed.

AstroAgency, which calls itself a strategic space marketing and intelligence firm, and which has 25 staff, has been tasked with advising the current intake of businesses on three core areas focusing on market prioritisation, user-centered design approach and commercial considerations for space products and services.

Daniel Smith, founder of AstroAgency, said: “This initiative has an important role to play in growing the UK’s space sector, one of the country’s fastest-growing industries and delivering a wide range of benefits not just to the economy, but also to the environment, academia and society as a whole.

“We’re thrilled to have landed the contract to provide support to exciting and innovative space start-ups across the country as part of the current intake of the Leo Programme, following on from our work last year with the UK Space Agency around Regional Cluster Development and also helping shape the UKSA Ignite Space conference.”

AstroAgency – whose client list has exceeded 30 public and private organisations working in the global space sector, and which has staff located in the likes of London, Milan and Paris – will work with the UK Space Agency and Entrepreneurial Spark to deliver a series of workshops.

Colin Baldwin, head of local growth at the UK Space Agency, said: “AstroAgency has a fantastic track record of supporting space companies, and we’ll be working closely together to help even more businesses grow within the UK’s booming space sector.”

