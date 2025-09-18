Edinburgh’s AI Accelerator Programme announces 2025 line up

Ninth cohort features a diverse range of companies leveraging AI to tackle global challenges

Promising startups developing AI for health, sustainable fashion and cybersecurity, are among 12 companies selected for this year’s University of Edinburgh’s AI Accelerator.

This year’s cohort includes Transdermal Diagnostics, an enterprise developing breakthrough needle-free wearables to transform chronic disease management and CircKit, an AI-powered toolkit that helps fashion brands design more sustainable products and automate compliance with net-zero regulations.

The programme will also welcome LastingAsset, a Trust-Tech cybersecurity spinout from Edinburgh Napier University. LastingAsset is pioneering an innovative solution to combat impersonation fraud using cryptography and privacy-preserving machine learning.

AI Accelerator Programme - Edinburgh

The six-month initiative, designed to help AI-driven companies grow into world-leading businesses, provides expert-led workshops and supports startups to shape investment strategies and connect with potential investors.

Katy Guthrie, Programme Manager of the AI Accelerator commented, “We’re delighted to welcome our ninth cohort, many of whom are developing AI driven solutions for pressing global challenges.

“AI is such a hot topic for every business right now and this has been by far our toughest year in terms of selecting our 12 candidates. We’re looking forward to helping transform these innovative startups into world-leading companies through our guidance and support network.”

The university expanded its selection process this year to attract a broader range of tech-focused scaleups that are poised to make a significant real-world impact. The full list of companies selected to participate in the six-month programme, can be found here.

AI Accelerator Programme 2025

Dr Kate Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at ProfessorMe, an EdTech training company that took part in the last programme said, “The AI Accelerator turbo boosted ProfessorMe in terms of our business know-how, our network, scaling up and firmly planted us in the heart of the AI sector.

“It also gave ProfessorMe a home and a community, which, as hardworking female founders, gives us the resources to continue our social impact business.”

The University of Edinburgh is number one in the UK for research power in Computer Science and Informatics - according to Times Higher Education, based on the 2021 Research Excellence Framework - making it a powerful ecosystem for AI innovation.