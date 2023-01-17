Business Stream, the Edinburgh-based water retailer that forms part of Scottish Water, has signed a new “multi-million-pound” contract with bakery and snacks giant Greggs.

As part of the latest three-year deal, the capital firm will provide the water and waste-water services to Greggs’ nine UK manufacturing sites and hundreds of stores. A key focus for the retailer will be to work with the water company to help identify further water efficiencies across its UK estate. In February 2021, the bakery business launched “The Greggs Pledge”, which outlined ten ambitions that the company was committed to achieving by 2025.

As part of the contract, Greggs will benefit from consolidated billing and an account management service, which includes day-to-day support and 24/7 emergency assistance, when required.

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said: “As a responsible retailer, we’re committed to taking steps to positively impact the environment and society as a whole - so it’s fantastic to be working with customers like Greggs who share this commitment. By working with Greggs to reduce their water use we can help to deliver financial savings and support their environmental targets too.”

Business Stream is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scottish Water with its own board and management team.