The B-listed building has been put up for sale - just weeks after Spanish bank Santander acquired the business.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh headquarters of TSB bank have been put up for sale for a reported £18.55 million

Agents are seeking offers for the Georgian property at 120 George Street, known as Henry Duncan House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes just weeks after Spanish bank Santander confirmed a £2.65 billion cash deal to take over TSB Bank.

In August, shareholders of another Spanish banking group Sabadell voted to approve the sale with the acquisition of TSB expected to be completed during the first three months of 2026.

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Santander has said that it intends to “integrate TSB in the Santander UK group, enabling it to become the third largest bank in the country by personal current account balances”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Georgian property is a B-listed building by Historic Environment Scotland. | Google

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

CBRE, commercial real estate firm, said on their website: “Situated behind a traditional façade, the office space is spread over the lower ground to fourth floors around a central and impressive atrium which also at ground level provides communal break out, meeting and café space.

“Glazed lifts provide access to all floors. Staff amenities including showers, lockers, car parking and bike racks are located at lower ground floor level.

“The office is located in the heart of Edinburgh’s City Centre at the western end of George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location is unrivalled in terms of public transport via bus stops and routes, tram stops and situated midway between Edinburgh’s two largest rail stations, Haymarket and Waverley.

“George Street is renowned for its independent and boutique shops, with an abundance of restaurants, cafes and coffee shops supplemented by a range of hotels and bars.”