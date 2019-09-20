Edinburgh tech innovator DeltaDNA bought by US peer

Edinburgh-based gaming analytics company DeltaDNA has been bought by US firm Unity Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Unity, which is behind a real-time 3D development platform, said that under the terms of the acquisition, DeltaDNA would continue to operate as a separate entity, providing its player management tools to developers worldwide.

DeltaDNA is used by many of the world’s top games studios, including Viacom, Bandai Namco and 505 Games.

Mark Robinson, chief executive and founder of DeltaDNA, said: “Operating your game just got a whole lot better. DeltaDNA and Unity have always worked well together, but the possibility of a fully integrated workflow is a game-changer for everyone involved.”

GP Bullhound acted as financial advisor to DeltaDNA on the sale to Unity.

Alec Dafferner, a partner at GP Bullhound, said: “DeltaDNA’s ability to leverage insights using game data and game economy with player experiences allows developers and publishers to manage the game economy in a way which was previously impossible.

“We are delighted to have advised the company on this transaction and help bring their technology to Unity’s massive global installed base.”

Ingrid Lestiyo, general manager, monetisation, at Unity Technologies, added: “[The] acquisition of DeltaDNA builds on Unity’s commitment to enabling developer success at all stages of the game life cycle, from creation onwards. We’re excited to welcome DeltaDNA into the Unity family.”