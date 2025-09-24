Edinburgh tech firm behind revolutionary light rival to wi-fi sees ‘outstanding’ boss depart

“It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team, transforming a bold vision into reality” – Alistair Banham

An Edinburgh-based technology pioneer behind a light-based alternative to wi-fi has unveiled a change at the top after the retirement of its long-serving chief executive.

PureLiFi said Alistair Banham would be stepping down on September 30 after nearly a decade at the helm. He will hand over the reins to Ron Schaeffer, previously the firm’s chief strategy officer, who will take up the position of chief executive from October 1.

Banham’s tenure in the top post, beginning in 2016, has been transformative for the company and the wider LiFi communications industry. His vision helped turn a Scottish university spin-out into a globally recognised company, setting the pace for the future of wireless communication via light.

Alistair Banham has been chief executive of PureLiFi since 2016. Picture: Malcolm Cochrane

He said: “It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team, transforming a bold vision into reality. Together, we have not only set the global standard for innovation in LiFi, but have also demonstrated its potential to improve lives and change the way the world connects. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and excited to see PureLiFi continue to thrive under Ron’s leadership.”

Chairman Mike Hickey added: “Alistair’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping PureLiFi’s journey from an innovative start-up to a world-leading technology company. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commercialisation has paved the way for LiFi’s introduction into mainstream markets. We thank him for his outstanding service and are delighted to support Ron Schaeffer’s step-up as our new CEO.”

PureLiFi was founded by “father of LiFi” Professor Harald Haas and Dr Mostafa Afgani in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh. Since then a timeline of innovation has included the development of prototype and commercial products, with the US defence sector buying into the firm’s secure technology. A fundraising move in July 2022 provided £10 million of firepower from the Scottish National Investment Bank, allowing the business to commence on its next phase of scaling up.

