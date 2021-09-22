Edinburgh tartan blanket supplier aims to hire 40 workers after warehouse move

The company, which makes natural and sustainable tartan blankets, has used a seven-figure funding package to purchase the 32,000-square foot warehouse in Newbridge after its revenue doubled last year.

The firm, whose products are now being sold in more than 70 countries, is also aiming to hire 40 workers within the next year, giving it further capacity to distribute internationally on a large-scale. It received a £1.8 million loan from HSBC UK to purchase the new premises.

Company owner Emma Macdonald said: “After setting up in 2014, it’s really exciting to realise how far we’ve come. Our blankets and gifts are now being shipped across the globe, from Scotland to Australia, Canada and the US.

The Tartan Blanket Co was founded by Emma and Fergus Macdonald out of an ambition to create beautiful natural products.

“Our revenue doubled last year, and we’re anticipating the same growth again in 2021.The investment from HSBC UK will enable us to increase capacity and distribution across the world, ensuring we can provide the best-quality blankets and service for years to come.”

Natalie Marshall, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “With sales increasing so rapidly in the midst of a pandemic, the company has really shown how hard work and a clear vision can result in success.”

