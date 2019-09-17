Edinburgh start-up to create electric vehicle charging network after tie-up

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure firm Forev has unveiled plans to create a network of rapid EV chargers throughout Scotland after inking a supply deal with an Austrian traffic tech specialist.

Under the agreement, Swarco eVolt will provide the start-up, led by Edinburgh businessman Lindsay Wallace, with technology, a back office operating system, and service and maintenance support.

Forev aims to own, operate and maintain a network of charging points that supports the accelerated adoption of EVs.

The Scottish Government has committed to phasing out the need for fossil-fuelled cars in Scotland by 2032, although 45 per cent of the population do not have access to home charging.

Forev, which pledges to only use 100 per cent accredited clean energy, believes installing fast chargers on busy public sites is the best solution.

Swarco’s technology ranges from lamppost charging to the dual outlet 22 and 50-kilowatt chargers offered through the Forev network.

Wallacesaid: “To deliver a viable charging infrastructure, we needed to find a technology partner with a broad range of charging points to meet different vehicle needs and whose hardware is already proven.

“Swarco eVolt gives us all of this and more. It has the largest share of the Scottish EV charging market and is highly regarded by the Energy Saving Trust and Transport Scotland, as well as existing EV owners."