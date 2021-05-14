Edinburgh start-up swallows new funding

Entrepreneur Stephen Scurr founded the stock-ordering firm based on his experiences running a Mexican fast food chain. Picture: contributed.

Orders Made Simple (OMS), which helps streamline the stock-ordering process for businesses, has been backed by SFC Capital that specialises in early-stage investments.

OMS has developed a stock-ordering platform to connect hospitality and catering venues with suppliers.

It says that by using the system, customers can access a one-stop supply chain covering everything from anti-bacterial spray to courgettes, instead of having to deal with suppliers individually.

OMS also says the system delivers average savings of around 15 per cent to clients and an average of ten fewer hours of administration time each month.

Stephen Scurr, OMS founder and chief executive, said that over the past 18 months the firm has proved its concept works with customers in its home city.

He added: “Now is the time to grow our offering into more cities around the UK and help more businesses save time and money on their stock-ordering.

“This investment by SFC now allows us to do just that, expand through the UK and help many more businesses to revolutionise their stock-ordering.”

Ed Stevenson, SFC investment executive, said OMS has a “fantastic” product. “With the hospitality industry having suffered in recent months, there has never been a better time for their solution to improve bottom lines across the sector. We are excited about what the future holds for the company."

Mr Scurr founded the firm based on his experience as a director of Edinburgh Mexican eatery Bonnie Burrito.