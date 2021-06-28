Edinburgh start-up behind alcohol management 'toolkit' names new chairman

One Year No Beer, the behaviour change programme and online toolkit for surviving modern society alcohol-free, has confirmed the appointment of its new chairman, Richard Harris.

Edinburgh-based One Year No Beer (OYNB) said Richard Harris had a strong track record in the successful application of technology for enterprise. His role will be supporting the management team and technological application of the online health and wellbeing platform.

Founded in 2015, OYNB is described as a “behaviour change programme and online toolkit for surviving modern society alcohol-free”, and is aimed at anyone drinking more than three glasses of wine a week. It boasts a member base of more than 80,000.

Ruari Fairbairns, co-founder and chief executive, who hails from Mull, said: “We feel privileged to have someone with Richard’s level of experience join our rapidly growing business. Over the last few months, we have seen such a rapid rise in demand for support and this is our time to rise to the challenge and roll our support network to everyone that will benefit from it.”

Harris added: “OYNB is a global digital business which is empowering thousands of people to become the most productive, present and healthiest version of themselves by helping them to change their relationship with alcohol – this is something I am delighted to be driving forward.

“OYNB already has a leading market position and significant momentum, and it is my aim that the company reaches its full global potential. There has never been a more important time than now, for accessible, online support for general and mental wellbeing as the world recovers from the worst of the pandemic.”

