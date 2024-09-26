Edinburgh site labelled 'real one off' could house 235-bed student scheme

“This exciting site is a real one off and has several potential end uses” – Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A 1.5-acre site in central Edinburgh described as a “rare development opportunity” has hit the market.

Property experts believe that the site, which is located on the north-east side of McDonald Road just off the capital’s Leith Walk, could be transformed into student accommodation or new private housing.

The existing properties comprise a mixture of one and two storey office, showroom and warehouse buildings. The site includes a yard of which part is allocated to parking for up to 20 cars.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is bringing the development to market, noted that the site is located close to “generous public greenspace” and has “well-established public transport connections” with a number of bus stops and the tram line within walking distance. The firm said a feasibility study had been undertaken which proposes two residential buildings of five to seven storeys providing a 235-bed purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) development and 75 build to rent (BTR) private rented sector apartments.

Emily Anderson, an associate at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This exciting site is a real one off and has several potential end uses, with no current zoned alternative use within the Edinburgh Local Development Plan. Accordingly, it would be suitable for residential development for private sale or alternative commercial uses. The site is identified in the proposed Edinburgh city plan 2030 for new housing. This supports its potential for future residential development.”

She added: “It does not form part of the high concentration student population area and therefore may also be suitable for PBSA development. Further, the surrounding area is predominantly residential, supporting the potential of the site for residential development.”