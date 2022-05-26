Edinburgh science-focused visitor attraction Dynamic Earth names new CEO

The businessman is joining what is branded Scotland’s largest interactive visitor centre from the National Trust for Scotland where he has been director of customer and cause since 2015, with responsibility for membership, marketing and fundraising.

He previously represented Prostate Cancer UK, Leonard Cheshire Disability and The Royal British Legion, and before moving into the charity sector he worked in book publishing, television and internet start-ups.

Dynamic Earth said Mr Bishop’s “strong passion” for its strategic focus on the Earth and environment, means he is “well equipped” for the role, which sees him succeed John Simpson. The attraction is among science hubs in Scotland’s four biggest cities that have joined forces to help address the environmental crisis.

Mr Bishop said: “I’m delighted to be joining an important charity that is committed to inspiring children into [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] and a career in science, as well as making people of all ages aware of the wonders of the world.

"The importance of science has never been greater due to the threat of climate change, which is going to require the best brains to tackle the issues we face. The charity understands this, and going forward Dynamic Earth will not just tell the story of how Earth came to be, but what impact we can all have in determining its future.”

Professor Sir Pete Downes, chair at Dynamic Earth, welcomed Mr Bishop’s appointment, adding: “He has vast experience in organisational leadership and fundraising, with a fantastic network in Scotland and across the UK, which will be of huge benefit to our organisation. We look forward to seeing him, together with the team, build on the solid foundation that he inherits, and we’re excited to work with him.

Dynamic Earth says it looks forward to seeing Mr Bishop 'build on the solid foundation that he inherits'. Picture: contributed.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing CEO John Simpson for his incredible work and devotion to Dynamic Earth since it opened in 1999.”