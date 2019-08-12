Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation swoops on Canadian logistics firm

Menzies Aviation has bought Canadian logistics services provider GTO Global Logistics, which will see it open a new office in the country.

The announcement comes on the eve of the Edinburgh-based group's interim results, having issued a profit warning last month when it said trading across the group had been "disappointing".

Vancouver-based GTO, which provides the likes of airfreight, domestic/cross border road services, storage and customs brokerage at airports and ports in Canada, will integrate into the Air Menzies International (AMI) division of the business. The arm provides wholesale airfreight and express services exclusively to freight forwarders, packaging companies, customs brokers and courier agents.

Under the deal, terms of which were not disclosed, Menzies will acquire a 10,000-square-foot customs bonded warehouse in Vancouver. This will be the first AMI office in Canada, as the business looks to expand across the country. GTO owner Darrell Keen, who founded the business 15 years ago, will become head of AMI’s Canadian operations, with all other employees also moving across.

AMI chief executive Jonathan Clark said: “We believe that GTO is the perfect match for AMI in Canada, as they understand our needs... and have a proven track record of success in the region. They have been a partner of ours for several years and already have strong relationships with airlines and shipping lines which will help grow the AMI business in Canada.”