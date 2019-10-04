Edinburgh’s Jumpstart to ditch name in wake of takeover

Jumpstart, the Edinburgh-based research and development (R&D) tax credit specialist, is to rebrand following its acquisition by a French company earlier this year.

The decision to operate under the ABGI UK banner has been made to “align the UK operation with the international group strategy”, ABGI Group said.

The move is part of a £250,000 investment into the UK business, which includes the opening of a new London office and a number of key hires.

ABGI UK chief executive Scott Henderson said: “The significant investment into the UK operation comes on the back of strong growth in our business.

“We are seeing increasing interest from companies looking to address the inherent conflict of interest and risk exposure of using their accountant or audit partner for this type of consultancy.

“While Jumpstart will now fall under the ABGI brand, the talent, ethos and spirit that built it into a hugely successful UK-wide R&D tax advisory business remains firmly in place.”

The Jumpstart name has been around for more than a decade.

