Edinburgh's FarrPoint goes global with Canadian launch

Edinburgh-headquartered IT firm FarrPoint has launched its first overseas office following the creation of a Canadian subsidiary.

The firm noted that the work it was delivering across the UK on digital connectivity – from rural broadband projects, including in the Scottish Highlands and islands, through to more urban projects to drive full fibre and now mobile 5G – could be replicated in other geographies.

It noted that Canada shared with the UK "many of the challenges associated with rural service delivery, government telecom policy, and the competitive landscape for mobile services".

Andrew Muir, chief executive of FarrPoint, said "We’re extremely excited to grow our operations internationally. Given our experience in the UK, we look forward to carrying that knowledge into the Canadian market."

The firm said it had chosen Nova Scotia to start its Canadian venture with advisory assistance from government agency, Nova Scotia Business.

