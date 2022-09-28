Edinburgh recruitment specialist embarks on hiring spree amid record revenues

Having turned over a seven-figure sum in only its third year in business, the firm said it was on track to increase revenue by a further 75 per cent in year four of trading.

The manufacturing recruitment specialist has also taken on six recruits since the start of the year, taking its total headcount to 17, with plans to hire 18 additional consultants in the next 24 months.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Alexander Steele opened a second office, in Manchester, in 2021, which currently hosts a team of five. The firm specialises in recruitment within the consumer goods manufacturing sectors, with a speciality in food and drinks manufacturing recruitment.

The business was founded by industry experts Richard and Courtney Steele, pictured with business director Giuseppe Leo, right. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was founded by industry experts Courtney and Richard Steele. Since the business was set up, it has helped more than 500 candidates secure new positions.

Co-founder Courtney Steele said: “This has been a milestone year for Alexander Steele. Not only did we celebrate our fourth birthday this month, but we’ve also opened a new office, in a new city, and are on track for another record year in sales.