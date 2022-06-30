Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co teams up with insurance giant to offer new services

The tie-up will also allow Hampden & Co to introduce customers to Hiscox Private Client, which can offer a wide range of insurance services, including property and contents, renovation and extension, high-value motor, travel, personal cyber and cover for fine art, jewellery and collectibles.

Bosses said policies will be” tailored to the specific needs of each client”, with each assigned a Hiscox private client manager.

Hampden & Co was founded in 2010, opening for business in 2015 when it became the first new UK private bank launch in a quarter of a century. It also has offices in London.

The bank recently said it was set to benefit from rising interest rates as it unveiled strong growth in loans and deposits during 2021.

Deposits from clients rose by 39 per cent to £696 million, from £501m in 2020, while loans and advances were up 29 per cent to £422m, compared with £326m a year earlier.

Total income for the year increased 29 per cent to £13.2m, the highest level since the bank was launched.

Andrew Bell, chief commercial officer, Hampden & Co, said: “We have seen growing demand among our clients for bespoke insurance cover and are delighted to be working with Hiscox Private Client to help meet this need. It further enhances our banking, deposit and lending services for Hampden & Co clients.

Hampden & Co CEO Graeme Hartop and chief commercial officer Andrew Bell, pictured in Edinburgh. Picture: Stewart Attwood

“Hiscox Private Client has an extensive track record of serving high net worth individuals and their often highly complex insurance requirements, which complements our own personal, tailored and accessible approach to serving clients.”

Jessica Bamford, head of Hiscox Private Client, added: “Hiscox has a rich heritage in providing specialist insurance and has been protecting private individuals and their families for more than 100 years. Our relationship with Hampden & Co will enable us to provide insurance products that are tailored to meet their customers’ needs and wants.”