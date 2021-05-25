Edinburgh PR outfit Muckle Media doubles up and cheers client wins

Members of the Muckle Media team pictured against an Edinburgh backdrop.

Bosses also pointed to a string of recent client wins, including the Thistles Shopping Centre in Stirling and Cheeky Monsters toys.

Founder Nathalie Agnew said: “We are extremely proud of how we have navigated through the last year, and as we see the agency continue to grow we will always invest in bringing the best talent into the agency to ensure we can consistently deliver for our clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our ‘Returners to Communications’ programme was a great success – not only did every returner who took part in the ten-week programme mark an increase in their confidence in the industry, but we have kept four of our returners on.

“We also want to help nurture the industry’s future talent, which is why we are delighted to bring in three new trainees.

“This year has been particularly difficult for those looking to start their career, so we want to do all we can to show our support as well as offer a training programme to give our trainees the skills needed to succeed.”

Among the new hires, account director Chris Batchelor joins the agency’s consumer team from PrettyGreen after relocating from London where he worked on Three Mobile, Disney Theme Parks and Brooks Running.

Mhairi De Luca and Katy Hughes also join the consumer team as account directors, following the Returners to Communications programme, designed to help women who have had a career break return to the PR, marketing and communications industry.

A message from the Editor: